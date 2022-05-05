The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has instructed that no learners in pre-primary, primary, and secondary school should be at school studying after 5pm.

The minister said that her docket is concerned about school going children having to wake up so early, yet return home so late and tasked local governments to enforce this directive.

Janet Museveni made these remarks while addressing the media on a number of education issues, Wednesday afternoon.

“Children should not be at school after 5:00pm. Teachers should make sure children are off the school compound by 5:00pm,” Janet Museveni directed.

“I am very concerned about burdening our children to sleep late and wake up early all because of school work.”

According to the education minister who is also the first lady, it is not uncommon to hear or see school shuttles picking children from their homes at 4:30 a.m so that they drop them at school before 7 a.m.

“This child who has been dropped at school before 7 a.m, stays at school until 7:30 p.m. This is wrong,” she stressed.

“l task the Education Policy Review Commission led by Amanya Mushega to critically study this matter and see what further policy interventions we can come up with,” Janet said.

The directive has however left many wondering, if preps in boarding section schools have also been suspended.

A number of parents on social media welcomed the minister’s suggestion and asked that it is well implemented.