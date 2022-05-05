President Museveni has endorsed the planned inaugural Canada NRM Chapter symposium set for July 8 to 10, 2022 at Niagara falls hotel.

This week, Museveni met with organisers of the symposium led by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, the Canada NRM Chapter chairman, Fred Kinene, NRM Secretariat and other government officials from the office of the president.

During the meeting, a number of diaspora issues were discussed and the president gave direction on how such issues should be addressed.

The president, who also doubles as the NRM national party chairman applauded the team from Canada for the idea that he said will be an opportunity for participants to learn about patriotism, investment, and how they can partake in investing back home in Uganda.

In the same spirit, Museveni also applauded Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi for his tremendous efforts in building a robust diaspora community for Uganda.

He welcomed the idea of organizing a high level stakeholders conference on labour externalization, the first of its kind which will attract labour recruitment agencies from across the Country, migrant workers, government officials and stakeholders in a bid to streamline and harmonize the sector.

Notably, the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who also attended the meeting thanked the delegation for contributing towards Uganda’s economic growth and supporting government programs.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Moses Byaruhanga, Senior Presidential Advisor on Youth and Gender Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi and the head of External Affairs at the NRM Secretariat, Maj. Pollar Awich.

About the symposium

The symposium which is the first of its kind is aimed at seeing NRM party members and other Ugandans share knowledge on how they can tap into the investment opportunities back home but also to promote Uganda while in Canada.

The event will highlight the challenges faced by Ugandans in the diaspora and the measures put in place by the NRM government to address the challenges.

It is organized under the theme; “The role of NRM in the social, economic and political transformation of the diaspora community”.

The guests speakers for the event will include; Gen. Abubaker Jeje Odongo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ruth Nankabirwa , the Minister of Energy, Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Chris Baryomwosi, the Minister for ICT, Richard Todwong – Secretary General NRM , Amb. Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi – Senior Presidential Advisor Diaspora and chairman NRM Diaspora League, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi Special Presidential Advisor on Gender and Youth among other government officials.