Victor Tayebwa

The Minister of Works and Transport, General Katumba Wamala, has suspended with immediate effect operations of Link Bus Service Company following repeated reports of accidents involving its buses in various parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamala said that the suspension will last for a fortnight as investigations into Link Bus’ continuous accidents kick off.

“In the Meantime, we have suspended the operations of link buses for a period of two weeks as we are carrying out an assessment of all his fleet plus the drivers to identify if there is something wrong with the fleet management,” Katumba said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension comes after one of the company’s buses was involved in accident in Sebitoli along the Fort Portal – Kyenjojo road that left at least 20 people dead.

Link Bus Services managing director, Solomon Nsimire, told this website that the company is going to review its operations to identify the cases of accidents and how to avert them.

“There are many things going on, after we have identified the cause of the accident then we shall determine the next action to be taken” Nsimire Said.

Nsimire said that Link Bus will take care of the accident victims to ensure that the injured get treatment.

Link Buses operate along different routes across the country, including Kaiso-Tonya, Kampala-Masaka, Hoima and Mutukula route among others.