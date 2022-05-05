President Museveni has passed out 2,610 Local Defence Personnel (LDP) from Labwordwong Training School in Agago district.

In his address to the graduands and guests at the function, Museveni noted that he was last in the area about three years ago following up on Karamoja disarmament operations.

He entreated the commandant to support the school in contributing to the security and socio – economic development of the area.

Museveni pointed out that the school still had challenges, among them the need for more dormitories, instructors’ houses, parade ground and a more reliable source of water.

He warned cattle rustlers still engaged in the vice to desist from and abandon the bad practice as soon as they hear his message.

“Tell those rustlers that they will very soon lose appetite for holding or even seeing a gun; whoever sees the cattle rustlers tell them to stop disturbing our people,” he said.

He said some of the new recruits should be deployed in the region to continue with the pacification.

The deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF) Lt Gen Peter Elwelu pointed out that the training still lacked a number of basic necessities.

He thanked management and instructors of the training school for their commitment to passing out trainees of good conduct and called upon them to remain focused.

He referred them to a Bible quotation urging them to repent and be ready for the second coming of the Lord to be able to merit heaven.

Lt Col George Steven Eyapu, the commandant of the training school, noted that the graduands were voluntarily recruited by the national recruitment team and were officially oriented into the course on October 18 2021.