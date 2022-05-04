Senegal’s President Macky Sall has said he plans to regulate social media in the West African nation, describing it as a “a real cancer of modern societies”.

“No organised society can accept what is happening here today. We are going to put an end to it, one way or another,” local media quoted him as saying.

Political tensions during local elections in January led to fears of widespread violence via online mobilisation.

This followed the case last year of main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was accused of rape. His arrest led to rare mass anti-government protests in which at least 13 people killed and several others injured.

Journalists also spoke out about receiving online and physical abuse for reporting the rape allegations.

There are fears that legal measures could be used to crack down on youths using social media to mobilise demonstrations against Mr Sall’s administration.