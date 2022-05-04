By Victor Tayebwa

As the world celebrated World Press Freedom Day on May 3, journalists said that Uganda’s media related laws do not protect them as they go about doing their work.

Speaking to Nile Post, Dalton Kaweesa, the Head of News at Next Media said that the laws that are in place are easily manipulated and cannot protect journalists in line with their duty.

“There is a lot of manipulation of the laws which are then fighting journalists while doing their job. This day (press freedom day) has created awareness to journalists who have been brutally beaten by the police officers while executing their work,” Kaweesa said.

NBS Television’s senior news producer Prossy Kisitu said that there is nothing that has been done to protect journalists, leaving them to suffer the brunt of errant security officers.

Kisitu emphasised that journalists should continuously advocate for the justice.

“The police has done nothing to protect journalists who are trying their best to inform the public. Journalists should start putting a keen eye to those who are brutally beating them for no reason,” Kisitu said.

Noah Kyeyune, also a senior producer at NBS Television said that the Press Freedom Day helps the press to reflect on their actions, where they are and where they are going as journalists.

“This day has helped us as journalists to keep moving because we as journalists we do inspire the youth who want to go for journalism,” Kyeyune said.

He said social media and the proliferation of fake news have done a disservice to the journalism profession.

The World Press Freedom Day is observed annually on May 3 to reflect issues of ethical standards and press freedoms as journalists, Media practitioners celebrate the World Press Freedom Day.

The theme of this year’s celebration is: “Journalism under digital siege.”