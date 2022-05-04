Former URA manager of Corporate Affairs, Ian Rumanyika has been appointed as the new head of External and Corporate Affairs at building materials manufacturer, Uganda Baati Limited.

Rumanyika joins Uganda Baati with a wealth of experience in the communications Industry spanning 12 years.

Speaking about the new appointment, the Business Head Uganda Baati, George Arodi welcomed Rumanyika to the Uganda Baati family and said they were happy to have him on board.

“We are thrilled to have Ian Rumanyika join us as our Head of External and Corporate affairs. We are certain that this appointment will be a value add to our organisation and to the Safal Group in general.” Arodi noted.

Rumanyika is an award-winning PR practitioner, ranked among the top PR and Marketing practitioners in Uganda, Top 40 Under 40 by Vision Group-2019, Top 100 Global PR influencers, number 23 by Commentric international.

Rumanyika previously worked at Uganda Revenue Authority as Manager Public and Corporate Affairs where he served for approximately 11 years.

His role at Uganda Baati will entail giving strategic leadership of Uganda Baati’s External Affairs and Corporate Communications including oversight of stakeholder engagement and Public Relations.

He will be responsible for managing relationships with Uganda Baati’s external stakeholders while building impactful and fact-based advocacy and a strong brand within a competitive environment.

