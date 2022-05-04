Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), a subsidiary of telecom giants Airtel Uganda has appointed former Finance Minister, Maria Kiwanuka as the chairperson for its board.

The appointment that takes immediate effect was announced by Airtel Money Africa’s Group CEO, Vimal Ambat as part of the changes that have also seen AMCUL’s CEO, Aritho Kinyua Japheth and Big Drum Advisory Services’ team leader, John Muhaise Bikalemesa join the company’s board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Kiwanuka, an accomplished development and finance expert, was Uganda’s Minister of Finance, between 2011 and 2015 but in addition, she has over 15 years working experience at the World Bank as an economist and a financial analyst in different countries across the world.

She has also served at the Global Green Growth Institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited is pleased to appoint and fully leverage on the expertise, experience and leadership of Hon. Maria Kiwanuka as board chair. Her skills and capabilities will be important as we steer AMCUL in its next phase of growth and our aim to deepen financial inclusion in the country. We are confident that her skills, together with the other members’ will enrich the AMCUL board as it efficiently sets and implements the organization’s direction and strategy,”Ambat said while announcing the appointment.

In her acceptance speech, the former minister said, “I am humbled by the confidence that the shareholders of AMCUL have demonstrated in me, and the responsibility they have placed before me. I wish to assure our stakeholders that I will offer my best abilities to lead the transformation of this business to deliver value for the shareholders and Uganda, our beloved country.”

Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited CEO, Aritho who is also joining the board, previously served as Senior Vice President in charge of operations, distribution and controls at Airtel Money Africa whereas Muhaise has previous board experience having served at Standard Chartered Bank, Multi-Konsults Limited, Ugachick Uganda Limited and Bestin Limited.