Another accident along Mbale –Tirinyi road has claimed the lives of six people while many others sustained injuries.

The accident according to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima involving three vehicles including a Toyota Hiace commonly known as Drone registration number UBJ 676W , another taxi registration number UBH 437K and a Toyota Raum registration number UAT 995A happened at around 6am at Mailo Tano along the Mbale-Tirinyi road.

“The six people confirmed dead have been identified Mulabi David, Namarome Fatima, Nambafu kurusum, Kafero isaka, and a yet to be unidentified male adult,”Nampiima said.

She noted that one Saida Nandigobe sustained injuries together with two other unidentified people.

“The cause of accident has been attributed to over speeding by the speeding taxi UBJ 676W.”

She noted that the drivers of the two taxis are currently on the run but efforts to get them are under way.

“We want to caution all road users to be disciplined while on the road, most of the accidents are as a result of human errors that are avoidable once we drive carefully and responsibly.”

The development comes a few hours after another nasty accident in Fort Portal claimed the lives of 20 people.

The accident that happened along the along Fort Portal – Kyenjojo road saw a Link Bus registration number UBA 003S overturn killing the 20 instantly.

Of late, fatal accidents seem to be on the increase on Ugandan roads .

For example, in a period of eight days between April, 24 and May, 2, 2022, a total of 90 people died due to accidents.

Of these, 23 were killed in only two days between May,1 and 2 around the country.

The other week, a total of 101 people died in road accidents that happened in a period of nine days between April, 10 and 19, 2022.

Most of the accidents are attributed to reckless driving.

The development is a cause for worry for the country.