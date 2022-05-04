The Police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye has handed over office after expiry of his contract, the Nile Post has learnt.

In March 2020, President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces renewed contracts for five police directors including AIGP Kasingye.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, Museveni also renewed the contracts for Andrew Sorowen (Special Duties), Joseph Mugisa(Fire and Rescue Services), John Ndungutse (Attaché at Uganda Embassy in Kenya) and Erasmus Twaruhukwa(Human Rights and Legal Services).

However, after expiry of his contract, Kasingye on Tuesday handed over office to his deputy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, he has handed over office to ACP(Assistant Commissioner of Police) Hillary Kulaige,” a source at police headquarters told this website.

ACP Kulaige is the police’s Deputy Director Chief Political Commissariat.

In a response to a tweet about the development, AIGP Kasingye confirmed handing over office to his deputy.

Others

The Nile Post has also learnt that AIGP Abas Byakagaba is also in line to hand over his office as the director in charge of counter terrorism in Police to his deputy later today.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the police force and officers at the rank who clock 45 years of age and above work on three- year contracts but are renewable.

A few years ago, AIGP Godfrey Bangirana had to be forced out of office as Director of Logistics and Engineering after his contract had expired.

When the contract expired, Bangirana stayed in office, prompting Lodovic Kwehangana , a concerned citizen to run to court over the continued stay in office illegally.

Consequently, Justice Henrietta Wolayo ordered Bangirana to vacate the office with immediate effect.

Kasingye

Moved from Interpol where he served as director, Kasingye was in 2017 appointed as the Police’s Chief Political Commissar.

This meant he was in charge of political education and organization for the police, a role he has played well.

For example, unlike before, Kasingye in his capacity as the Chief Political Commissar started a rectification campaign in which he moved throughout the country in a bid to ensure improvement in services rendered by the force to the public.

To this, he emphasized community policing as a way of building partnership between police and members of the public .

“Some of the mistakes are as a result of indiscipline but we have told our commanders to lead by example but also mentor and monitor the discipline of our staff. You are also warned against being involved in any corrupt tendencies or else you will face disciplinary action,” he told officers during one of the tours.

The tour was also aimed at listening to the officers’ concerns especially challenges affecting policing, and communicate to them some of the expectations from top management but also redeem the police’s image which had been tainted.

Kasingye was also elected as the president for Ugandans on Twitter and to this, he has helped many access police services.

The vocal police director is credited for being active on social media giving advice but also responding to queries from the public as well as offering solutions including reaching out to the responsible officers.

Kasingye has also inspired many police officers to join social media but also respond to queries from the public.

However, this has not gone without backfire with some members of the public on social media taking him on over the manner he uses his social media.

It remains to be seen whether President Museveni will renew Kasingye’s contract again.