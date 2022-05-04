At least 20 people have been confirmed dead after a Link Bus registration number UBA 003S overturned along Fort Portal – Kyenjojo road, today morning, police sources have said.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, the accident happened around 10:30 am on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The link bus was traveling to Kampala from Fort Portal, the accident happened 2KMs from Fort Portal city at a place called Sebitoli,” Nampiima said in a statement.

“So far 20 people have been confirmed dead, out of whom 13 are adults while seven are juveniles. Also, 11 are males and nine are females. Their particulars will be availed in due course”

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the injured have been rushed to the nearby Buhinga hospital for first aid while the dead are at the same hospital for postmortem.

Nampiima said a detailed report will be shared after establishing facts around the cause of the accident.