As part of its continuous initiatives to appreciate and reward its countrywide consumer base, Hariss International Limited; the manufacturer of Riham products has injected Shs 2 billion in a ‘Drink & Win’ promotion dubbed Twegateko Drink and Win promotion.

The promotion will see up to 1.2 million consumers of Rock Boom Energy Drink and Lavita Pineapple Carbonated Soft Drink win a variety of prizes ranging from participants will simply have to purchase a 320ml PET bottle of either Lavita Pineapple or Rock Boom Energy Drink, open it, and check under the bottle cap for a chance to instantly win an exciting prize.

“We are super excited to unveil this promotion that has been specially designed for our loyal and

ever-growing consumer base spread across the country. As Hariss International Limited, we

believe that in addition to offering the best quality and tasteful beverage products, we must also

incorporate extra value for our dear customers through such promotions and CSR incentives,”

Jerome Hall, the head of marketing, Hariss International noted.

Redeeming prizes

Winners of free bottles will easily redeem them from the nearest Dduuka or Riham depot.

While winners of Bicycles, T-shirts, Caps, Bags and Footballs will simply call the promotion.

Toll Free line – 0800 299 008, get verified, and thereafter advised on when their prizes will be delivered directly to them.

Winners shall be required to provide proof as part of the winner validation process. This will include but not limited to the winning bottle caps and valid identification documents such as national ID, driver’s license and passport. As Hariss International, we do not require participants to send cash, airtime credit or other consideration to receive any of the prizes and will not be responsible for any loss or damage incurred by any person who fails to pay heed to this notification.