A Public Affairs Officer at the Uganda Media Centre identified as Obed Katureebe was on Monday picked from his home and taken hostage by yet to be identified operatives.

Obed, according to the Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Ofwono Opondo is under security protection.

While Opondo insists that Obed is safe, he confirms that there is little detail regarding the operation in which Obed was picked.

“Obed is under security protection because of threats allegedly against his person details of which am yet to be provided with. I have been assured that he’s safe and not under arrest.”

In March this year, Yolande Makolo, the Spokesperson of the Rwanda Government while commenting about the renewed friendship between her country and Uganda, said that there is still a need to pay attention to underlying unresolved issues between the two countries, including hateful propaganda from certain individuals.

Among individuals, she mentioned included Obed Katureebe whom she said uses a pseudonym RPF Gakwerere.

“Despite all the positivity and progress of the 2nd visit to Kigali by Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, there’s still need to pay attention to underlying unresolved issues, raised from the start, of known hostile persons bent on destabilizing Rwanda, still operating in Uganda,” Yolande said.

“Also pending is continued hateful media propaganda produced by Uganda-based individuals incl. Obed Katurebe aka RPF Gakwerere, Sula Nuwamanya, Gerald Tindifa, Robert Higiro, Asiimwe Kanamugire, etc. We patiently await action by Ugandan authorities on this unfinished business,” she added.

Obed has since denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the First Son and Commander of UPDF Land Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba in one of the viral tweets recently expressed that he would deal with whoever gets in the way between Uganda and Rwanda’s blossoming friendship.

The story is being updated