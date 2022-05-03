A number of factors prevent pregnant women from delivering at health facilities. Women in Buyinda sub county, Kaliro district told Nile Post that lack of baby wrapper as one of the biggest challenge in the area.

“To deliver at the health center, you needed to be ready to put up with the nurses harsh words. ‘Why do you have children if you can’t afford a cloth to wrap your baby?’ the midwives would tell us,” says Florence Nairuba, a mother of five,

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Brenda Namukuta the district woman MP for Kaliro, women in rural areas are two times less likely to attend antenatal care than those in urban areas.

Namukuta has decided to donate mama kits to pregnant women in Kaliro to aid them while giving birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mama kit package contains a one meter piece of cotton cloth (baby wrapper), one laundry soap, a pair of gloves, a piece of cotton wool, small gauze, cord ligature, and a meter of polythene sheet which is used on the delivery table.

While handing over the mama kit at Nankole primary school where the district’s belated women’s day cerebrations were held.

Namukuta urged government to improve on the maternal services especially in rural areas to reduce on the maternal death.

“I have always been receiving calls from my sub county assistants over the maternal issues and when I was looking for votes, I promised to improve on the maternal services in our area,” she said.

“I call upon the government to increase on the percentage of women especially in the Parish Development Model such that women can empowered,” Namukuta added.