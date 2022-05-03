A total of 103 people were killed around the country during traffic accidents and crimes incidents in a period of eight days , police have said.

Giving a report of accidents that happened between April, 24 and May, 2, 2022, the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faraidah Nampiima said a total of 387 accidents happened between April, 24 and 30 in which 67 people were killed.

“A total of 387 accidents occurred during this period and out of these, 60 were fatal, 213 were serious and 114 were minor,”Nampiima said.

A fatal accident is one where some of the victims involved die.

The Traffic Police spokesperson noted that from the 387 accidents, there were 341 victims and 67 of these died whereas 274 sustained injuries.

Nampiima noted that over the weekend, between May,1 and 2, a total of 119 accidents happened all over the country and of these, 21 were accidents were fatal,62serious and 36 were minor..

“There were 11 accident victims during these two days and out of these, 23 people died and 88 sustained injuries.”

The Traffic Police spokesperson said a total number of 9679 traffic offenders were arrested and issued with express penalty scheme tickets during the same period over offences including reckless driving, driving vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition, driving with invalid licences, not wearing seat belts and non-wearing of safety helmets for boda boda riders among others.

“We continue to appeal to all drivers and road users to do their best to keep it safe and arrive alive by taking care of themselves and other road users,”Nampiima said.

Crimes

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga described the Labour day and Iddi celebrations as being peaceful with a few incidents registered by police across the country.

“The incidents reported led to 13 deaths and the arrest of five suspects. Murder by mob with six cases had the highest number of incidents reported, murder in general had four cases and aggravated robbery had three cases,”Enanga said.

He noted that out of the 28 policing regions, major crime incidents were reported from only 12 regions with Albertine and Wamala regions with three cases each having the highest number.