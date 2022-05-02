A Ugandan woman identified as Monic Karungi, 24 has jumped off a tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and died.

The 24-year-old who has been running a number of social media platforms under the names Mona Kizz was according to a viral video on social media seen hanging through the window of the sky scrapper for a few minutes before releasing herself and falling with a sickening thud.

While it is not clear if she is the one in the video, several social media reports indicate that Karungi who has been living a high-end socialite life in Dubai according to the content shared by her committed suicide by jumping off the Al-Fahad Building in Dubai.

It is not clear why Karungi decided to end her own life.

A number of friends and close associates have mourned Karungi on social media, saying she has left them “confused, hurting and questioning why.”

Others have attributed her death to depression.

According to her passport data that has been seen by this website, Karungi was born in Isingiro District, Western Uganda.

Nile Post has contacted the Uganda Embassy in Dubai, however, they have not yet confirmed the incidence.

This is yet another incident involving a Ugandan jumping to their death after Hashim Lwenyaga, 39, while evading arrest from immigration police in 2006 jumped from the third floor of his apartment in Dubai and died instantly.

Lwenyaga was caught by surprise after Dubai Police arrived at the apartments without ceremony, his colleagues were rounded off and he took off through a window, diving onto a car parked by the roadside, but he bled profusely before dying at the scene.