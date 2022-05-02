Uganda Police has pledged to provide officers with maximum support and improved welfare to enable them access improved standards of living.

The revelation was made by AIGP Andrew Sorowen during a ground breaking ceremony of the construction of the parking yard for trucks that deliver building materials at Nsambya duty free headquarters in Kampala.

He reiterated that the government has allocated funds to spearhead this process to all the armed officers with police inclusive.

“We are taking the issue of welfare of our personnel seriously in terms of office accommodation and housing units.” Sorowen echoed.

He added, “This will help them work with morale and perform perfectly police work when rest assured of their families having a comfortable place to sleep.”

On the construction of the parking yard for trucks, Sorowen reiterated that IGP allocated funds to help work upon the yard that will ease deliveries of duty free materials.

Previously, the trucks used to get stuck during the loading and offloading of building materials.

Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Haji Sulaiman Kirungi, head duty free shop appealed to the officers to make use of the available opportunity and construct decent homes.

“All Police officers are welcomed to make use of the available opportunity and construct at a cheaper cost and own decent homes. These materials are tax free which make it easy for them compared to the market prices.”

He applauded the IGP and the government for the offer to police officers and pledged to guide them in achieving the intended objectives.