The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, has urged Muslims community to continue praying for the nation as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, today,

Mpuuga said Eid al-Fitr is a time for forgiveness, kindness, and compassion.

“It is a time of joy and celebration with friends and family. I want to send my very best wishes to Muslims at home and around the world celebrating the festival of Eid el-Fitr that marks the end of fasting of the Holy month of Ramadhan,” said Mpuuga in a statement.

Mpuuga explained that he is aware this Ramadhan has been especially tough for Muslim communities in the face of rising commodity prices, worsening poverty levels and an increasingly worrying human rights situation in the country.

He stated many Muslim families have not enjoyed the observance of this important pillar of Islam because their bread winners were either killed or are locked away in prisons and other illegal detention facilities over politically motivated charges.

“Our brothers and sisters in the Teso and Karamoja sub-regions are leading an uncertain life due to the fragile security situation there. The farmers too were alarmed by an obnoxious agreement which committed their coffee to a shady investor as land grabs continue in many parts of the country,” he said.

He said although the tribulations of “our communities are enormous but our hope is still alive. We have a strong belief that Allah has listened to the incessant prayers you have made through the days and nights of Ramadhan, the country will soon get back to the hands of the people.”