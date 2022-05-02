The Judicial Service Commission has appointed on promotion, 10 grade one magistrates to Senior Principal Chief Magistrate positions.

According to JSC, the officers appointed to the position of Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One will be an acting capacity in the judiciary service.

“This recruitment is to fill positions in the expanded Judiciary structure that provides a career ladder between the position of Chief Magistrate and Magistrate Grade One, and whose goal is to improve access to justice to the people,” the Judicial Service Commission said in the statement.

Among those promoted are Nateete Court’s Timothy Lumunye, Daniel Bwambale Busathiro, Martins Kirya, Irene Nambatya, Nassozi Rehema Ssebbowa, Abert Asiimwe, Mukasa Sanyu, Esther Nahirya, Stella Okwong Paculal and Jane Tibagonzeka.

The Judicial Service Commission is a body mandated to recruit judicial officers and regulate their conduct.

The judiciary recently announced that grade one magistrates will replace grade two magistrates all over the country in a move aimed at improving the administration of justice.

The Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo last year said the Judiciary seeks to recruit at least 150 magistrates to ensure service is extended near reachable distance to the population.

To this he said, there will be a grade one magistrate per sub county and this will ensure the distance that people have to move to seek for their services is reduced.