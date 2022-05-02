The First son and also Commander of Land Forces (CLF), Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said he’s set to officially launch his political programme.

Even though he did not disclose the exact date he will be announcing the programme, the CLF said this will happen soon.

In what seemed to be a jibe at his critics, the First son said that by announcing his political programme, he will have silenced all those that have always mocked him.

“The fact that all those who used to abuse me on a daily basis are now being forced to swallow their words by the people is great!! Team MK will announce our political programme soon.” Muhoozi tweeted on Monday.

His comments come a day after he posted a tweet in which he hinted at “winning power” in Uganda.

“I consider President Museveni and President Paul Kagame the best strategists that ever lived. When team MK wins power in this country which we will, our first act will be to increase the sports budget,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Sunday.

The developments come days after Muhoozi who is also the Presidential Advisor on Special Operations launched nationwide celebrations to mark his 48th birthday.

Many political spectators have since claimed that there’s a hidden agenda behind the birthday celebrations. Some have suggested that the First son is using the birthday celebrations to market his alleged presidential ambitions.