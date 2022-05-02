Fifteen midwives have been recognized with Certificates of Midwifery Excellence by the Swedish embassy and UNFPA.

The midwives were selected following a national nomination process and deliberations by district, regional and national award committees.

The international day of midwives will be held on May 5.

This day is observed to honour midwives’ work and promote awareness about their importance in providing crucial care to mothers and their newborns.

In her speech, the speaker of Parliament of Uganda Anita Among read by Ojara Mapenduzi reminded members of Parliament to prioritize matters that affect women and the girl child.

“Since our election to office we have made it clear that one of the issues that will be top of our agenda is addressing the matters that affect women and the girl child. Every day we are reminded about the realities that face the sector, the statistics that define our maternal mortality rate and the challenges that our midwives face in their day to day work,” read the statement.

“I have on many occasions asked the members of Parliament to prioritize these issues as they carry out their roles of appropriation and oversight, they know now more than ever that these issues need urgent intervention.” She noted.

“I believe that in the coming years, this commitment will be reflected in our budget allocations and interventions that come through Parliament.”

The statement further read, “As a country we are blessed with a female Vice President, Speaker, Prime Minister and even all the three Ministers in the Health docket are women, we therefore have a golden opportunity to push the agenda of the women,” Among said.

Sarah Opendi, chairperson of the Uganda Women’s Parliamentary Association said their is a shortage of midwives in health facilities and most of them over work where some work for 24 hours a day.

“As government constructs health centre llls, it must make sure that the midwives are trained but also we hope that the ministry of health will be able to review the structure of the health facilities. Since we have a population increase and therefore more mothers delivering in the health facilities especially in the lower health facilities we have to look into the numbers of the midwives that are working in every health facility,” she noted.

“If you go to some of these health facilities, you will find that there is lack of delivery beds, no power, infrastructure and most importantly lack of necessary supplies for them to use. Sometimes they lack the gloves. Much as we talk about corruption that maybe they (midwives) are asking for some money, there are some genuine ones, they want to help mothers but they lack the necessary supplies.” She said.