Joe Garondwa, a farmer and sales and distribution consultant from Kampala is the winner of DSTV’s 100% Premium Promotion launched in November last year.

He was awarded with a full expense paid trip to Dubai for two at the MultiChoice Uganda Head Offices.

“I was shocked to receive a call from DStv congratulating me about being their grand winner for the 100% Premium Campaign. I thought it was a prank until I verified with the email, I received from the MultiChoice staff. This trip to Dubai has come at a time when I was planning to take my family on a small vacation – and I am a happy customer,” said Garondwa.

The 100% Premium campaign has seen over 30 existing DStv Premium customers, receive over Shs 20 million worth of prizes that included DStv Subscriptions, DStv Explora decoders, VIP treatment at DStv customer care centers and much more!

“MultiChoice is always looking for innovative ways to engage our customers and add value to them by encouraging them to use all our product offerings available at their disposal as part of the DStv experience to unlock the full power of a Premium Subscription,” said Joan Semanda, PR and Communication Manager, MultiChoice Uganda.

To participate, customers simply need to upgrade to or stay active on DStv Premium package. Stream on the Showmax and DStv apps, access the latest Blockbusters with BoxOffice and take control of their DStv experience when they access or upgrade to an Explora decoder, activate PVR and catch up on their favourite shows!