President Yoweri Museveni has awarded a medal to Anna Maria Mukaluyinda Nakampi of Kijaguzo Parish, Semuto in Nakaseke district for her contribution which among others included hiding his mother and other fighters of the National Resistance Army(NRA) during the bush war.

Nakampi was on Saturday awarded with the Luwero triangle medal in appreciation for the support during the five year war that brought the National Resistance Army led by President Museveni into power.

The Luweero triangle medal is awarded to anyone who part of the armed struggle between 1981 and 1986.

Civilians who participated closely with the armed freedom fighters during the struggles against dictatorship also qualify for the award.

Speaking during the thanksgiving mass to celebrate the life and works of Nakampi at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish-Kijaguzo in Nakaseke district, Museveni congratulated the celebrant for making 80 years old but also thanked God for giving her the gift of a long life.

Museveni who was accompanied by First Daughter ,Natasha Museveni Karugire, gave a brief history of the struggle in the jungles of Luweero in which said Nakampi and her connections played an important role in supporting NRA combatants enabling them to trek at night to avoid police.

“At Kijaguzo we met Maama Anna who handed us to Senkaali nicknamed ‘Lt. Col.’ Senkaali. They played a big role in directing us hidden paths while we trekked at night dodging police officers in the town,” he said.

Museveni said that while at Kijaguzo they were given assistance in terms of housing, feeding, and doing reconnaissance for them and directing them to hidden routes among others.

He appreciated them for their tremendous contribution and commended the residents of Kijaguzo for contributing towards the liberation struggle.

On his arrival, the president was first taken around St. Mary’s Catholic Parish-Kijaguzo next to the residence of Maama Maria Mukaluyinda Nakampi were they held a private meeting with the celebrant.

In1981 the church housed Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his mother Esteri Kokundeka Nganzi, Hajji Moses Kigongo, Salim Saleh, Tumwine and other combatants.

During the function on Saturday, Nakampi gifted the president with a shield, an arrow and his portrait in remembrance of the liberation struggle while in Kijaguzo Parish.

President Museveni pledged a bus for St. Denis S.S Kijaguzo and also pledged to tarmac more roads.

He also gave three SACCOs shs. 20 million each and urged the people to embrace the Parish Development Model which will improve the standard of living for households.

Museveni cautioned Ugandans against destroying swamps and wetlands which he said help in keeping and sieving water .

He instructed the subcounty chiefs, parish chiefs, CAOs and RDCs to guide the people and protect the wetlands.

On the issue of land wrangles in Buganda and the Church land, the president pledged to ensure that it is settled.

In her written speech Mzee Nakampi urged Christians to serve God well when given a chance for He knows the right time to reward you.

She said “you can’t escape God’s plan” but also advised people to be obedient to God’s call.

“Serving God is greater than all riches on the earth am a witness,” she said.

The celebration mass was conducted by Msgr. Francis Xavier Mpanga the Diocese Administrator Kasana Luweero Diocese accompanied by Rev.Fr. Achilles K. Ssemakula, Rev.Fr. Francis Kasule and others.

Present at the event included Alice Kaboyo , the State Minister for Luwero triangle, Lutamaguzi Ssemakula Paul ,MP Nakaseke South Constituency, Sarah Najjuma , Woman MP Nakaseke district, Cpt. Kakooza Yahaya the RDC for Nakaseke district and Muyambi Joseph, the Deputy RDC Nakaseke district among others.