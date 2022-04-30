PostBank Uganda, a financial institution, has donated over 30 goats to its Muslim customers ahead of Eid al-Fitr, a festival that celebrates the end of Ramadan in the Islam faith.

The goats, which were handed over at PostBank – head office, are part of the bank’s contribution to ramp up its customers’ Eid celebrations, as Ramadan draws to a close.

Speaking during the handover, Andrew Agaba, the Chief Business Officer, said that Ramadan is a fulfilment of one of the most important Islamic principles – fasting complemented by prayer, spiritual reflection on one’s deeds and giving to others.

“It is in the same accord that we are giving to our esteemed customers today. These offerings are a reflection of our oneness with the muslim community, and we hope that they’ll go a long way in igniting your Eid celebrations this year,” Agaba noted.

Agaba also revealed that at a later date, the bank will give alms to an underprivileged Muslim community to enable them join in the Eid celebrations.

“Today, we are glad to be celebrating the end of Ramadan with our Muslim brothers and sisters.” “May Allah bountifully reward you for your sacrifices,” he said.

Worldwide, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with a big feast, charity, gift exchanges and visiting of friends and family. For many Muslims, Eid is the culmination of a 30-day fasting period in which they seek more guidance from Allah.

Azalwa Hassan, a customer of the bank, lauded PostBank for the philanthropic gesture.

“What PostBank has done today is an indication that the bank cares for its customers beyond just offering financial services,” he said.