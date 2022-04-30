Members of Parliament on Friday defeated UPDF generals3-1 in a football match organized to celebrate the 48th birthday of the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Organised on the request of two MPs including Linos Ngompek from Kibanda North and Lilian Aber from Kigtum in a bid to foster relations and unity between legislators and the army, the game was played on Friday afternoon at the Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo, the home for KCCA FC.

Captained by the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi, the UPDF team included Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, Lt Gen Charles Otema, Maj Gen James Birungi, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda and Maj Gen Francis Okello among other general officers in the Ugandan army.

On the other side, the legislators were represented by Linos Ngompek who was the captain, Ministers Hamson Obua, Peter Ogwang; Moses Magogo and David Kabanda among others.

At the end of the 90 minutes, goals by Sanon Bwiire from Bulamogi constituency in Kaliro district with a brace and Peter Ogwang were enough for the legislators to defeat the army generals