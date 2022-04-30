President Museveni has hailed the role played by the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) and former Tanzanian President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in supporting Uganda’s liberation struggle.

FRELIMO helped shape Uganda’s Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), which was part of the foundation of Uganda’s National Liberation Army (UNLA), National Resistance Army (NRA), and later the UPDF.

On the other side, Nyerere trained and offered logistical support to fighters including Museveni.

Addressing the delegation from Mozambique led by President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at State House in Entebbe on Friday, Museveni explained the special relationship he had with FRELIMO.

“Our relationship with FRELIMO, many of you are young people and don’t know about your brothers. I started working with FRELIMO in 1967. By then, it had already been working for 5 years. Samuel Kankhomba was killed while I was in Mozambique and he was organizing an ambush against the Portuguese for us to see how it was done,”Museveni said.

“The day Mondlane was killed; I had an appointment with him to discuss another meeting with the students. On Upanga road, there was a fuel station but also a cafe where we were going to meet. I sat there for about two hours. He used to be punctual so, it was not normal. I got into the bus to go back after a long wait and when I got in, I heard people saying that the leader of Mozambique had been killed. The person I had been waiting for had been killed.”

The president narrated to his audience that he trained with several groups including five cadres part of whom was Martin Mwesigwa, another one a Farm 17, a third one for 43 people who were mainly from Mbale but were disbanded by Samora Machel for drinking too much alcohol

“The fourth is where we got the group of the 28 at Montepuez which I led myself. There were some undisciplined ones but I controlled them. It is that group of 28 that became the foundation of our army. We are very grateful to FRELIMO and Mozambique because Uganda had become a failed state.”

Museveni reiterated his special bond with Mozambique that he said will live forever.

“I’m happy we are strengthening our relationship with Mozambique. I want the Mozambican people to know themselves and know us their brothers. We have been brothers since 1964. I want to tell you people that we are very grateful because we are what we are because of FRELIMO and Mwalimu Nyerere from Tanzania. Mwalimu Nyerere and Samora Machel put a huge contribution to the stability of Uganda,” he said.

President Museveni noted that Uganda will always be ready and willing offer support to their Mozambican brothers and sisters any time .

“FRELIMO was the first or second black army to defeat a European army. The first was the Haitian army the second was FRELIMO, so you belong to a rich heritage. Therefore, I would want you people to sustain the history of your country. If you want me to help you in training the officers, you can send me like 50 people who are educated and we shall train them for you. I want you people to sustain the history of the army of Mozambique and Guinea Bissau. If you want to train officer cadets, I would train them.”

He noted that now is the time for both countries to do work together and also enhance cooperation for development.

President Museveni also used this opportunity to see off his Mozambican counterpart, Nyusi and his delegation after the end of the three day state visit to Uganda.