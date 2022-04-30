The birthday caravan for Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is in Rukungiri today, where revellers are already warming up for the big do.

The function will take place at Rukungiri main stadium according to Michael Nuwagira aka Toyota, who is the the chairman of the organising team.

Nuwagira said all members of the public are invited. He said there will be lots of drinks and food.

“Come get entertained again. Gen. Muhoozi’s party is open to the public,” he said.

The Rukungiri fete follows similar ones that have been held in Bushenyi and Kampala to mark Muhoozi’s 48th birthday.

By press time, it was still unclear whether Muhoozi will grace the event but Nuwagira said people should expect a “big surprise.”