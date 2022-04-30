Men and theories! Men have the most interesting theories about all things sex. Men are now obsessed with thick women because they believe thick women have tight choochkie.

People believe that the thicker the women, the tighter the choochkie. That when the outside mass is large enough, her inside is tight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men want thick women in the bedroom and thin women in public. And they have attributed all this to the size of their choochkie. Isn’t life wonderful?

A man wants to be seen in public with a model-like woman. Someone people look at and want to approach to ask about all things weight maintenance and loss, but when in the bedroom, they want some meat on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Perfectible Vagina: Size Matters by Virginia Braun and Celia Kitzinger to make a choochkie tighter, fat siphoned from the woman’s thighs can be ‘squished’ into the walls making it unbelievably tight.

Yes, Miss D is also very well read about all things sex.

So thick thighs and walls only leave one question, though. Is it possible that you are probably not hitting the inside but rather cumming in between her thighs because she is very thick?

Is it possible that after you have cum she runs off to find someone who knows how best to hit it? Are you sure your machine gun is heavy enough for a thick woman?

Sex is only great when both parties walk away satisfied. Yes, you are obsessed with her thickness and therefore tight choochkie but are you satisfying her?

Are you making her as happy as she makes you? Sex is no longer about the man cumming. It is now about making the woman happy too.

Thick women can only be satisfied by men with 6 inches and above. Because they can’t spread wide enough, your machine gun will have to do most of the work to get her to the promised land.

Could that be the reason you think she is tight? Because you are also big enough?

It is a win-win situation. It makes sex very much enjoyable when there is perfection in sizes. Most people will enjoy penetrative sex when the size is just right.

Thin women may come off as not tight because they spread wide. There is a lot of space between their thighs, making their choochkie come off as wide.

Much as some women want to widen their thigh gap, it might not necessarily be good for the ultimate game. Just make sure there is a little bit of meat to chew on.

When all is said and done, sometimes she is not wide; you are just too small for it.

Till next time, when it is hard to feel her walls, she is not your size.