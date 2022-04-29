University students have been asked to ensure they harness technology in order to create impact if they are to be successful in their careers.

This was during the second day of the NSSF Career Expo as a panel of four speakers shared vast range of knowledge and experience about entrepreneurship and technology.

The panel comprised of Herbert Olowo, the Head of Operations and IT at Absa Bank, Brian Namaya ,the co-founder at Tubayo Uganda Limited , Viola Amumpaire, the Chief Executive Officer Wena

Hardware, and Vincent Tumwijuke, the CEO for Future Link Technologies.

Under the theme “Technopreneurship; the future of work”, the speakers have explored

Topics including youths venturing into technopreneurship, starting a career in technology and harnessing opportunities for the youth.

Speaking during the expo, Herbert Olowo noted that, “Absa is all about Africanacity and one of the ways technoprenuership is put into practice is through the on-going ready to work on programs in which university students are trained online.”

He said this way, students will prepare for life after university through offering them practical skills required in the job market.

“I was inspired by the need to help people purchase construction items and materials without going through a third party. I was intentional with the use technology and it helped me learn more about the hardware business and grow a tech -enabled and driven hardware business,” said Viola Amumpaire, the CEO Wena Hardware.

The NSSF Career Expo is meant to equip university students with knowledge and skills that will enable them explore opportunities in technology for business and career development this year.

The three day hybrid event ends today.