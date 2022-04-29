Standard Chartered Bank Uganda together with Salaam Charity have made donations of an assortments of items including food items to support underprivileged communities as they seek to give back during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The four beneficiary communities include UGANET in Ntinda, Naguru Remand Home, Home of Joy (Salvation Army) located at Katanga and UMCA at Mengo.

In line with the bank’s brand promise – “Here for good, the institution is committed to improve the lives of people and their communities. This assistance is earmarked to help meet the needs of the underprivileged children and their caretakers.

Standard Chartered Bank has over the past 10 years joined the Muslim community to celebrate Ramadhan by hosting iftar dinners and having its employees volunteer to support several initiatives.

While handing over the donation, Margaret Kigozi, the head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said Standard Chartered Bank Uganda is very pleased to extend the donation to these organisations.

“Ramadan holds a unique position in our community as it is a special time of the year where believers undertake generous deeds. As a bank we believe in the principles this holy month advances and we recognize our responsibility and role to support the communities where we do business. We are therefore committed to supporting various communities by living up to our Brand Promise – Here for good,” she said.