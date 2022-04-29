“Standard Chartered Bank Uganda is very pleased to extend this donation to these organisations. Ramadan holds a unique position in our community as it is a special time of the year where believers undertake generous deeds. As a Bank we believe in the principles this holy month advances and we recognize our responsibility and role to support the communities where we do business,” Kigozi said.

“We are therefore committed to supporting various communities by living up to our Brand Promise – Here for good, which is hinged on the strong belief that only by doing good can we as a Bank become truly great. We will continue to seek to be a force for good by being a responsible company, promoting and investing in the sustainable socio-economic development in the community,” she added.

Margaret Kigozi, Head of Corporate Affairs Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank hands over the donation to Captain Zibrah Wasike the Center Manager at Home of Joy (Salvation Army)

The bank, she said in line with its brand promise – Here for goodand STAND to Lift participation, the is committed to improve the lives of people and their communities, meeting the needs of the underprivileged children and their caretakers.

“Standard Chartered Bank has over the past 10 years joined the Muslim community to celebrate Ramadhan by hosting iftar dinners and having its employee volunteers to support several initiatives,” she said.

Stanchart and Salaam Charity donation

Speaking at the launch, Kaliisa called upon Ugandans to adopt the practice of giving so they can extend help to those in dire need.

“Muslims in this holy Month of Ramadhan, we believe that giving and sharing with others is vital since Allah (God) directed us to share with our brothers and sisters,” he said.

“That’s why we encourage Organisations to come out and join us in this cause especially in periods like this when the prices of commodities are high. We ought to stand with our brothers and sisters since we are the solutions to their problems, especially now that we are from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Stanchart and Salaam Charity representatives pose for a photo with Home of Joy (Salvation Army) beneficiaries after making a donation.

Kaliisa also called upon family men who neglect their responsibilities to do better, noting that their absence directly affects their children.

“70% of reasons why women abandon children are linked with men. That’s why I encourage my fellow men to always plan before starting the family because this will increase the number of children on streets. Men should style up and take over their responsibilities,” Kaliisa said.

The duo will further handover the items to the remaining two vulnerable Communities; Naguru Remand Home and UMCA Mengo.