Police have arrested the four escorts for the Principal Judge, Dr. Flavian Zeija after last week’s incident in which he survived a bomb attack.

An improvised explosive device planted in the guard rail along the Kampala –Masaka highway went off as the Principal Judge’s vehicle passed by on Saturday evening as he returned home.

The Nile Post has however learnt that on Sunday, four police officers attached to the Very Important Persons Protection Unit (VIPPU) of the police force and who were escorts to the third highest ranking judicial officer were arrested and detained at the VIPPU detention facility in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb.

The four include an Assistant Inspector of Police who was the crew commander, a sergeant and two constables who are said to be facing charges related to negligence.

When asked to comment on the matter, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi confirmed the development on Friday.

“Yes, they are with us. The moment we finish investigations we shall see the next course of action,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said in response to a question from journalists.

“It is administrative and we shall handle. It is part of the investigation. You should not get worried because they are with us.”

He however noted that no suspects have been arrested over the matter as investigations continue.

Incident

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday told journalists that after the incident that was initially thought to be an attack by armed gunmen, the Principal Judge’s convoy reported the attack at Mpigi Police Station.

Consequently, on Sunday, teams from Counter Terrorism, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Internal Security Organisation and Crime Intelligence were dispatched as they combed the scene for any valuable evidence.

He explained that it was found out that the attack was done using an improvised explosive device which had been planted in a guard rail on the roadside.

“Perpetrators had a remote and when the convoy arrived, they detonated it. It was not by armed gunmen but roadside improvised explosive device. The IED consisted of a variety of components recovered from the scene including pieces of wires, cut pieces of iron bars and nails which were designed to increase the effect of the shrapnel,”Enanga said.

“There is no evidence to show the Principal Judge was the particular target neither any government vehicle. It was a random attack. We condemn these cowardly attacks and we shall ensure the perpetuators are brought to book.”