By Victor Tayebwa

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has unveiled Denis Dick Owani as the party’s flag bearer for the Omoro County by-election.

The party also unveiled Ayo Mercy as its flag bearer District councillor for Lalogi Lakwaya sub county.

The unveiling of the flag bearers was held at the FDC head offices in Najjanankumbi.

FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat who oversaw the unveiling said that their candidates are “selfless” and the party is confident that they will deliver victory.

“Our structure campaign will be coordinated By Hon O’jara PP. Okin the MP for Chua West. Selfless leaders are found in FDC,” Amuriat said.

The development comes just days after the leading opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) also unveiled their flag bearer, Tolit Simon Akena, the Omoro seat. Tolit represented in Omoro in the 8th Parliament on the FDC ticket.

Other opposition parties that so far fronted candidates include the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) which announced Kiiza Oscar as their party’s candidate for the forthcoming by-election.

DP is yet to unveil its candidate although according to their party spokesperson Okoler Lo Amanu, the party has called interested candidates to present their interest.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) was the first to announce late speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s son, Andrew Ojok, as their candidate.