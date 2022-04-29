Nigerian Star Fireboy DML who is in the country for his maiden concert has promised a show-stopping performance for his Ugandan fans.

The Guinness Smooth sponsored show that is organised by Malembe Lifestyle is on tomorrow; Saturday, April 30, at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media during a press conference at Kampala Serena Hotel, the Guinness Black Shines Brightest Pan African campaign influencer said he is very excited to be in the Pearl of Africa and he can’t wait to meet his fans and give them a memorable show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have always been eager to perform for my Ugandan fans because I know how huge a fan base I have here; that is why this show is a very important occasion for me. I’m looking forward to being with you guys tomorrow. We are going to have fun,” Fireboy said.

The star who arrived in the country earlier this morning will be performing alongside some of the biggest names in the country including Sheebah, Navio, Fik Famieca and Zex Bilangilangi among others. The show will also feature some of the biggest disc spinners including DJ Ssese, DJ Spinny, Slick Stuart & Roja, Fem DJ and DJ Suuna Ben, a local DJ causing waves on the local scene that was added to the line-up following fans’ requests.

“This is going to be a show like no other. I know this is a statement that you always hear when concerts like these are happening, but this one is different. We have undoubtedly one of the biggest artistes on the African continent with some of the biggest hits at the moment and we have organised an experience only Guinness can do. Fireboy, Malembe and Guinness; this collaboration is the perfect recipe for a magical show,” said Prudence Mutembei, the Premium Beers Brand Manager at UBL.

At the press conference, Malembe emphasised that Ugandans should prepare for a riveting show.

“The Fireboy show is something you do not want to miss. With a catalogue like Fireboy’s and the line-up that we have, this is set to be the biggest show on Uganda’s social calendar,” said Keith Ashaba of Malembe Lifestyle.

Malembe promised a great experience including seamless access to the venue and top notch security for revellers.

Fireboy boasts hits like Vibration, What If I Say, Peru and Playboy that have garnered enormous airplay in Uganda. He has recently worked with internationally acclaimed stars like Ed Sheeran and the legendary Madonna.

Advance tickets for the show are still available and they go for Shs40,000 for regular and Shs85,000 for VIP. They are available on Quicket.co.ug, the Jumia Food App and physically at Shell Select Shops and Funz Videos.

The organisers urge showgoers to snap up the discounted advance tickets as regular tickets at the gates will cost Shs70,000 while VIP tickets will go for Shs120,000. Gates will open at midday.