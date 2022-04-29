Fifty years on from a wave of ethnic massacres in Burundi, survivors are asking the government to do more to confront the legacy of the violence.

Up to 300,000 people died in mass killings which began on 29 April in 1972.

The violence was rooted in long-standing tensions between the Hutu and Tutsi – two ethnic groups who live in Burundi and neighbouring Rwanda.

Most of the victims were Hutu.

A truth and reconciliation commission which has been exhuming mass graves from the time has said the killings amount to genocide.

The worst outbreak of violence between the two groups was the 1994 Rwanda genocide which left around 800,000 Tutsis dead over the course of 100 days.

