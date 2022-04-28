The Uganda Athletics Federation has seen strategic development of athletics in the country, with much of the success attributed to the growing list of partners.

Uganda Athletics Federation has struck cordial relationships with Associations of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) and the Uganda Para Olympic Sports Association.

It also has partnerships with the Uganda Deaf Sports Association and Athletics Federations of our neighboring states like South Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda and others.

Corporate organisations like Next Media Services have also struck partnerships with UAF, by providing extended media coverage of athletes and athletic events.

The Uganda Secondary Schools Athletics team put up a tremendous performance in their maiden appearance at the World Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships.

The team that included 12 athletes (six girls and six boys) bagged two team gold medals as they topped both the boys and girls categories at the event held in Strbske Peso in Slovakia.

Loice Chekwemoi picked an individual Gold in the Girls 3KM race finishing with a time of 9:59, while compatriot Mauren Chebet 10:04 won a Bronze Medal.

In the Boys 5 Km, Dolphine Chelimo 15:12 won Silver, while Abel Chebet 15:16 won a Bronze.

The excellent performance of the young athletes follows Uganda Athletics Federations amicable relationship with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association.

These athletes have been taking part in all UAF activities so far, where they have built confidence and experience leave alone technical guidance from coaches and officials.

This relationship will also see the Secondary Schools Athletics Championships being telecast Live by UAF official partners, the Next Media Group of companies.

The domestic calendar sees athletes attempt qualification at the fifth UAF Trials in Namboole on Saturday 30th of April 2022, the last event before selection of representatives to most of the International events.

The Uganda Secondary Schools Association will also be able to put in place their final selection of athletes to participate in the ISF Under 18 Summer Games in Normandie France 14th – 18th May 2022.

The full result of the team members in Slovakia stands as follows:

GIRLS 3 Km

Posn Names School Class Time

1st Loice Chepkwemoi Chemanga Seed SS S. 3 9:59

3rd Maureen Chebet Chemwania High School S. 2 10:04

9th Edith Chebet Katwoi Seed School S. 1 10:32

10th Vicky Chekwemoi KAPCHORWA SS S. 3 10:41

14th Financia Chekwemoi Standard High Zana S. 1 10:54

17th Priscilla Akello Standard High Zana S. 3 11:35

BOYS 5 Km

Posn Names School Class Time

2nd Dolphin Chelimo Chemwania High School S. 2 15:12

3rd Abel Chebet Kapchorwa SS S. 4 15:16

5th Naido Krop Dominic Standard S. 4 15:20

6th Solomon Cherotwo Elgon Emirates S. 4 15:21

7th Godwin Yeko Kapchorwa SS S. 4 15:28

27th Fred Kiptoo Kapai SS S. 2 19:10

Team Scores

Posn Girls Agg Boys Agg

1st Uganda 23 Uganda 16

2nd Morocco 27 Morocco 32

3rd Spain 29 Spain 37

4th Lithuania 79 Lithuania 79

5th Slovakia 109 Slovakia 109

6th Belgium 140 Ukraine 130

7th – – Belgium 132

