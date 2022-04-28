The stage is set and ready for Friday night in Mbarara Town as Vinka, Bossman Jah prepares to light up the city at the Tusker Lite Neon Party.

As per usual, the Tusker Neon Party events will be illuminating the city in bright neon colors not forgetting a non-stop party experience that can only be delivered by the premium brand.

Vinka will be taking up the stage at Heat Events with the party starting from as early as 7:00pm in the evening with lots in store for revelers like neon-face painting, card games and more.

“Friday night is going to be such a thrill for Mbarara party animals. When it comes to Tusker Lite and neon thrills we are symbiotic. We take fun to the next level and you can trust that this Friday will be a truly amazing experience,” said Tusker Malt Brand Rep, Elizabeth Mutamiliza.

Entrance to the event comes at only UGX Shs10,000 and comes with two free ice-cold Tusker Lite bottles, fun and games to enjoy with your crew and fantastic performances.