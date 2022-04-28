The Uganda Police Muslim fraternity has donated Ramadhan (Iftar) items to the community to enable them to break their fast.

The assortment of food items was distributed to the Muslim community of Kiwango, Kasayi and Nakagere mosques in Mukono district. This was done in partnership with Salam Charity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The items include sugar, rice, cooking oil, wheat flour and maize flour which are commonly used during the month of Ramadhan.

Sulaiman Kilungi who represented the Inspector General of Police noted that the move is a sign of unity and appreciation from the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We work hand in hand with wanainchi and in this Ramadhan, we decided to share the little we have as a sign of togetherness,” he said.

The items were received by muslim leaders from the three mosques who appreciated the timely gesture occasioned by Police and prayed for the Almighty Allah to bless the act.