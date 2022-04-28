Absa Bank Uganda has announced a shs57.8 million sponsorship for this year’s Captain’s Bell tournament set for next month.

The amount will be shs27.8 million more than the shs30 million that the bank injected in last year’s tournament organised by Uganda Golf Club annually for both amateur and professional golfers.

“This year, we are once again coming on board as the official sponsor of the Captain’s Bell tournament which is a testament to just how important this club, this tournament and this game are to us as a bank,” said the Absa Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa at the Uganda Golf Club on Thursday.

He explained that as the bank’s purpose of bringing possibilities to life, one of the ways to do it is through supporting sports, not only in Uganda but also in Africa and the world at large.

Mumba boasted that through the years, the bank has injected huge amount of funds into the sports fraternity in the county, adding this will continue for many years to come.

“We have been proud partners of golf through sponsorship of tournaments, most notably the Uganda Golf Open to support the development of sporting talent. As a result, we were able to sponsor 10 amateur golfers and 1 professional for the Magical Kenya Open.”

“We are proud as a group to be able to provide linkages to different opportunities across the continent, leveraging our footprint. We believe in the value of sports as an avenue to bring people together but also as a strong passion point for us as Africans.”

The Absa Managing Director said by injecting money into sports, the bank is not only helping to grow talent and develop the sector but also foster the spirit of togetherness.

The newly elected Uganda Golf Club captain, Emmanuel Wamala hailed the bank for the sponsorship package that he said will go a long way in helping golf in the country.

“Absa Bank Uganda has been a committed partner to the club and the sport through the years, and we believe that with more engagements and partnerships of this kind, this game that we love so much can only soar to greater heights,”Wamala said.

Tournament

During this year’s Captain’s Bell Tournament scheduled for May 5 to 7 at the at the Uganda Golf Club, the professionals will play for a kitty of shs10 million between Thursday 5 to Friday 6 whereas both ladies and gents in the amateurs and seniors categories will play on Saturday, May ,7 with a range of prizes to be won.