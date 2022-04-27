The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi has cleared UPDF generals to participate in a football match with Members of Parliament to celebrate the 48th birthday celebrations of the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“I take this opportunity to inform you that the CDF agreed to your request and accordingly the match has been scheduled for April,29,2022 at 1500 hours at Philip Omondi Stadium Lugogo. The UPDF has formed the team and has so far confirmed with the stadium management over the availability and booked it for the match,” Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff wrote in a letter dated April, 25,2022.

Maj Gen Kyanda’s letter was in response to an earlier request by two MPs including Linos Ngompek from Kibanda North and Lilian Aber from Kigtum requesting for a friendly football match between legislators and UPDF generals in honour of Gen Muhoozi’s birthday.

The UPDF Joint Chief of Staff applauded the two MPs for coming up with the idea of a football match that he said will ensure the generals interact with legislators.

“This is a golden opportunity that we would not wish to miss,”Maj Gen Kyanda said in the letter.

Over the weekend, there were celebrations to mark the 48th birthday of the Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The celebrations that started with a marathon flagged off at Kololo independence grounds saw a music concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval but climaxed with a dinner at State House in Entebbe where President Museveni hosted his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame with Lt Gen Muhoozi in presence together with his close friends.

It has since been said that celebrations are still ongoing.