Power distributing company, UMEME has dismissed reports as ‘untrue’ that some of its engineers were arrested for stealing electric wires and cables.

In a press release dated April 25, 2022, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had carried out raids and arrested suspected vandals identified as James Kalumba and Joseph Semuyaba both whom he said were employees at UMEME, Banda branch.

“Both suspects are electrical engineers at UMEME, Banda branch and residents of Nsawo LCI in Namugongo. Upon a search at their known premises, drums of black cables, power connectors and UMEME equipments were recovered,” Enanga said in a statement.

However, on Tuesday, UMEME’s Head of Communications, Peter Kaujju told the Nile Post that none of their workers had been arrested as indicated by Enanga.

Further, in a press statement issued on Tuesday, Kaujju said that the suspects in question have never been employees of UMEME.

“The aforementioned have never been employees of UMEME and we strongly disassociate ourselves from them,” Kaujju said.

He also noted that UMEME doesn’t run any office in Banda as indicated in Enanga’s statement.

Kaujju said that even though they are working with Uganda Police to put an end on vandalism in the country, Enanga should have first verified information about the suspects with UMEME.

“It is regrettable that the police spokesperson could not verify information about the suspects in question with us despite our collective efforts with the Uganda Police Force in fighting the vice.” he said.