Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng revealed on Wednesday that Uganda is scrapping outdoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

While outlining new pandemic containment and travel measures at a press conference that was held at the Uganda Media Centre, Aceng said that masks will no longer be mandatory, if one is fully vaccinated and at outdoors with no crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear face masks when they are outdoors provided there are no crowds,” Aceng said.

“Wearing of face masks when one is indoors or in closed spaces like public transport, shops, schools and offices etc where 2 meters distancing can not be observed with other individuals, is required whether one is vaccinated or not,” Aceng added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the health minister, the vulnerable or high-risk populations including the elderly aged 50 years and above and people living with co-morbidities irrespective of age are advised to keep their masks on at all times.

Last year, during the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the health ministry issued new statutory Instruments on public health rules that criminalised not wearing face masks in public.

The Covid-19 situation in the country has however changed a lot since, with cases in the country at an all-time low.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that Uganda has only two patients on addressing throughout the country. These according to minister Aceng, are both not vaccinated.

To date, 15,268,403 people have received the 1st dose of any COVID-19 vaccine accounting for 71% of the target population of 22 million people.

While 10,250,742 people are fully vaccinated accounting for 48% of the target population.

Dr Aceng revealed that 59,542 people have received their booster dose.