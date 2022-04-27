The Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Ruhinda North Member of Parliament (MP) Thomas Tayebwa has started his occupation of the office space of the former speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Tayebwa, who was voted as Deputy Speaker could not occupy his initially allocated office since Anita Among, now the speaker expressed that she was engulfed by emotions and could not take over Oulanyah’s office.

The Deputy Speaker, therefore, took over the office, which he started operating in this morning.

Tayebwa on Wednesday morning invited chaplains for the Anglicans and Catholics at parliament who led in prayers to bless the office.

“I was joined by the Speaker of Parliament, Members of Staff and brethren in prayer as I embarked on a new journey in my newly allocated office space. I thank the Parliament Chaplains Rev Fr Ponsiano Kaweesa and Rev Christine Shimanya for their intercession and blessings and my fellow brethren for standing with me in prayer. May God lead our way forward. For God and My Country,” Tayebwa tweeted.

Until last month, Tayebwa served as the Government Chief Whip.

He was elected as the deputy speaker on March 25, 2022, following the death of Oulanyah in Seattle, United States of America.

Among, who was the deputy speaker resigned, and was elected as the speaker, leaving the deputy speaker position vacant.