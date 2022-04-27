President Museveni has said Uganda is open to deploying its troops to Mozambique to help in the fight against insurgents who have carried out devastating attacks in the far north of the country.

For more over four years now, an Islamist insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique has carried out several attacks in a bid to establish an Islamic state in the northern part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whereas they have no link with the Somali group, the militants in Mozambique locally known as Al-Shabab.

They have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to questions from journalists on the occasion of the three day state visit by the Mozambican president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President Museveni said indeed Uganda is providing some logistical support to Mozambique to fight the insurgents but noted if need be, UPDF would be deployed.

“We are in touch with the president( Nyusi) all the time and we are ready to do anything we can to support them. We are ready any time. If the security problem is not solved we would mobilise even more man power. We have a group destabilizing Cabo Delgado for a long time and that is unacceptable. East Africa will have to do something like we have done with Congo. Tell veterans there(in Mozambique) that we are here and it is just a question of planning to see what to do,” Museveni said.

The president said right from the start of the insurgency, he was made aware of the problem but noted that Uganda decided to provide logistical support to Mozambique because he didn’t want to provide a few troops which he said would only be for showing off.

“We could deploy troops to Mozambique when the problem started but we don’t believe in symbolism. What we decided to do is send materials. I don’t want to send a few people(soldiers) to show that Uganda is there. We are now busy in Somalia where we have 6000 soldiers and DRC where we deployed 4000. I am told the problem is being solved but if not dealt with and we have finished the issue of Congo, we shall deploy(in Mozambique),”he said.

The Mozambican president noted that the terrorists have been attacking several areas in the Northern part of the country using machetes, knives and clubs.

“They have been killing women, children and burning villages. They have also been kidnapping youth and radicalizing them. Our security forces have responded well and that’s why our country is still together.”

President Nyusi said when the problem started , a few years ago, he brief President Museveni about the development during one of the African Union meetings in Addis Ababa and promised support.

“He was the first person to volunteer to support us. He has always been ready to support Mozambique, Uganda is already supporting us with logistics in a profound manner,”Nyusi said.

He said there are forces from four other countries including Rwanda that have deployed in Mozambique to help fight the insurgency.