Government has imposed stringent measures for those seeking domestic employment abroad, Nile Post reports.

According to the new measures, these will have to check with the new externalisation of labor monitoring unit at the foreign affairs ministry or risk being stopped at the airport.

Among the requirements is a medical examination from recognised medical facility, a training certificate from a licensed institution, travel documents and employment status among others.

It is estimated that an average of 24,086 Ugandans leave the country annually in search of employment especially in the middle east.

A ministry of Gender migrant labour report of 2016-2022 showed at least 16,397 Ugandans left the country between January and February this year.

But as more Ugandans journey to seek employment, so has the increase in crime.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo told this website that, “externalisation of labor has been used as a cover for human trafficking, organ harvest among other negative vices.”

In a bid to streamline the sector, the Foreign Affairs ministry has introduced a diaspora desk to work closely with the ministry of Gender.

“We have now created an externalization of labor monitoring unit that will have a record of all companies in the business,” Odongo said.

“Those seeking employment abroad will have to pass a checklist, issued by externalisation of labor monitoring unit.”

Among the requirements, companies will have to submit information on individuals’ travel documents, employment contracts of the workers highlighting the period of expiration, address of domestic workers and a training certificate from a licensed institution.

Individuals will be subjected to a medical examination report from a recognised health facility before departure, a medical report from the respective country before return and a confirmatory test upon arrival back in the country.

Odongo said the information then will be shared with the different countries for accountability purposes.

“If you don’t have these requirements security at the airport won’t allow you to leave,” he asserted.