Health is a very urgent matter and anyone who delays information about your health status is playing around with your life!

It is for that reason that Jowa Health Specialized Laboratory in Bukoto is doing everything possible to ensure that patients and clients receive results for all their medical tests as soon as possible, such that they can urgently acquire the requisite medical attention.

According to Razak Suleiman, the Chief Operations Manager, the facility is a multi-specialty laboratory that aims at reducing the turnaround time, or the time lag between undergoing a test and receiving results.

Speaking about the services offered by the modern laboratory, Razak said: “Jowa Specialised Health Laboratory is aimed at reducing the turnaround, such that patients can proceed to the next step, basing on advice from a qualified medical personnel. For instance, whereas most laboratories take days to release DNA results, for us we complete the task in two hours.”

He said they usually give the results to the client between one to two days after doing a thorough analysis to ensure that they are perfect.

Razak also revealed that the laboratory does Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) testing, which is aimed at matching organ and tissue transplant recipients with compatible donors.

HLA testing also includes screening transplant recipients for the presence of antibodies that might target the donated tissue or organ as part of an immune response.

“Usually people who are recommended to travel to India for kidney transplants are required to do HLA tests.

Usually, they are required to do these HLA tests in India and wait for days before they get the results, then travel back for the transplant. However, at Jowa Specialised Laboratory we can do HLA tests such that by the time the patient travels to India he/she just presents the results to the hospital where the transplant is to be done,” he said.

He noted that this not only reduces time and costs for the patients but also helps them receive results quickly enough such that they can be able to travel to India for the transplant before it’s too late.

“We have a home collection team which we send to people’s homes to pick samples which they bring back to the laboratory for analysis after which we send the patients the results,” Razak explained.

He revealed that besides DNA, Covid-19 PCR and Covid-19 antigen testing, the laboratory also does wellness checks, employment medical fitness tests, annual medical fitness tests, drug testing, TB screening, HIV Monitoring and all specialised lab tests.