If you are between the age of 17 and 26 and are a big fan of racing games, then your virtual career could be about to get real with the coming of the FIA Rally Star Initiative to Kampala.

Uganda’s Motorsport governing body, FMU, has announced that it will be hosting the first ever talent search to discover the next big star in world motor-rallying through Digital Motorsport.

The initiative aims at transforming potential drivers and take them to take them from grass roots right through to a possible funded WRC 3 seat.

Uganda’s selection program is scheduled for Saturday 30th April 2022 at the X-Drive Motorsport Simulator, Garden City.

Candidates will be required to pay only UGX 20,000 as well as provide simple bio-data before their registration is ratified. They will then be given three attempts to post the fastest time on a simulator on WRC 9 – the official game of the FIA WRC.

“We are excited to be part of this project,” FMU’s general secretary Leilah Mayanja told media.

“Uganda has a number of young drivers. Through our autocross championship, we have encouraged such drivers to start racing.”

“Now, with this FIA program, they could easily get to the world rally championship,” Mayanja who previously had a glorious rallying career added.

Successful candidates from Uganda will head to the continental finals in South Africa on 27-29th May 2022.

The best qualifying candidate will follow through three more stages of coaching, training (2023), Two seasons in the Junior WRC (2024-2025), and a fully-funded season in the WRC2 (2026).

The FIA Rally Star is a global driver detection and training programme launched by the FIA with the main aim of uncovering rallying’s most promising future stars.

Spotted by ASNs, the best young drivers between 17 and 25 will be selected and subjected to an intense preparation year ahead of entering the 2023 FIA Junior WRC Championship.

During this preparation year, the selected drivers will take part in a rigorous training schedule incorporating a variety activity such as physical training and entering national rallies to build experience ahead of a campaign in FIA Junior WRC.

The programme is road-mapped to include a fully funded season in the FIA WRC 3 Championship if a selected driver wins the FIA Junior WRC Championship.

The road ahead for any young driver in the world of rallying is tough and even more so on FIA World Rally Championship events which feature some of the most demanding special stages in the world.