The NRM director for mobilization, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde has warned youths and other Ugandans against blaming government and specifically President Museveni for being poor.

“In the Bible and Quran, way back before this government came to power, there was poverty. Don’t fall for what those politicians tell you because they want you to believe it. What is said on social media and by politicians should be sieved because not everything is true. If someone has money and they waste it through betting, don’t start blaming Museveni for your poverty. The problem is you,”Sseninde said.

“Poverty and getting out of it is an individual initiative. It is a matter of mindset change.”

Sseninde was on Tuesday speaking to vendors in Bugoloobi market as part of his campaign to visit the various markets in Kampala on a fact-finding mission about the problems they face.

The NRM director for mobilization said whereas government is mandated to ensure the wellbeing of its population, it is job ends at putting in place an enabling environment so that the citizens can find ways of making money to get out of poverty.

She mentioned several programs like Entandikwa, Emyooga, Parish Development Fund, Youth fund and Women fund started by government but said whereas some people have benefitted out of them, many others are still wallowing in poverty.

“This country can get another government and president but if you still have such a mindset, you will remain poor. If you don’t take it upon yourselves to find ways of fighting poverty by taking advantage of the environment put in place by government, you will still be wallowing in poverty for many years. It is better you take part in the various government programs extended to your area,”Sseninde said.

She noted that as a way of helping its people, government can’t dish out money to everyone but said it is done through saccos where they can borrow and invest at a lower interest rate.

According to Sseninde, she had gone to the market to look at the problems they face but said after listening to them, she would forward them to the relevant authorities in government for redress.

“I have got that information about the issues affecting the vendors and on return to office, I will follow up on the monies and government programs that you said you have missed to ensure the loopholes are closed,” she said.