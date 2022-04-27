The Ugandan Ministry of Health has suspended the requirement for a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of pre-boarding for all incoming fully vaccinated travellers.

This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Wednesday.

Aceng was addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre about the evolving COVID-19 situation and updated travel measures in the country.

“All inbound and outbound travellers will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, except for travellers aged 5 years and below,” Aceng said.

“Travellers with partial or no vaccination will be required to present a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of travel,” she added.

According to the health minister, fully vaccinated outbound travellers will also not be mandated to present a negative PCR test unless it is required by their destination.

“Requirement for negative PCR test done within 72 hours for all outbound travellers is suspended with immediate effect for those who are fully vaccinated, except where it is a requirement of the destination country or the carrier airline,” the minister said.

She said that travellers below 5 years are not required to present a negative PCR test upon arrival or departure.

The new travel measures come at a time when the COVID-19 situation in the country is at an all-time low since the pandemic was first announced in March 2020.

According to the health minister, Uganda currently has only two Covid-19 patients on admission throughout the country.

According to Aceng, the patients are admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital, and St. Mary’s Hospital, Lacor. She noted that they are both unvaccinated.

To date, 15,268,403 people have received the 1st dose of any COVID-19 vaccine accounting for 71% of the target population of 22 million people.

10,250,742 people are fully vaccinated accounting for 48% of the target population, while 59,542 people have received their booster dose.