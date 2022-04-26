Presidential advisor on media, Tamale Mirundi has said he has decided to let go of grudges with long time nemesis, Andrew Mwenda and that he is ready to shake hands with whoever supports the First son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Mirundi’s revelations come days after he was pictured embracing Mwenda whom he had for long openly threatened to beat if they ever crossed paths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprisingly, the two shared a light moment together on Sunday at State House during a dinner to celebrate Muhoozi’s 48th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many, especially on social media have since mocked Mirundi for ‘coiling tail’ before the man he occasionally threatened to throttle.

However, during a talkshow on Radio 4, Mirundi revealed that he doesn’t regret eating his words. He said making peace with Mwenda is something normal that shouldn’t be of anyone’s concern.

He compared his mended relationship with Mwenda to a woman bewitching her fellow woman not to get pregnant only to change her mind.

“Yes he came. What if as a woman, you had a fellow woman bewitching you not to get pregnant and that same witch changes mind and does everything to ensure you get pregnant. If you eventually give birth to twins, do you keep grudges with that woman?” Mirundi asked.

He added that there was no big deal behind the two embracing, like many thought.

“Whoever supports Muhoozi, I will shake their hands. There was no big deal. People think there was a deal, that I had been given money. There was nothing like that.”

Mirundi said he’s unbothered by what other people think about his decision to make peace with the veteran journalist.

“Don’t tell me about people. Nobody has suffered like me. I rejected a job and my car was taken away from me.” he said.

It’s recalled that on several TV shows and social media platforms, Mirundi often accused Mwenda of orchestrating his dismissal from his job at State House in 2013.

“Unless you want me to commit murder, but I can’t stand that Ntwe ya pussy (Mwenda). Whether I find him in heaven or hell, we shall fight,” Mirundi said in 2019 on NBS TV.

The two had never seen eye to eye for many years until their Sunday meeting at State House.